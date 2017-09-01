See faces of the men arested in connection with Kim K's Paris robbery (photos)
17 people have been arrested so far by the French police for the Kim K Paris robbery and this is the photo of three of them. Three other suspects are women. Two of the suspects are diamond dealers.
Police believe the women were used by the group to tail Kim around Paris in the days before the jewelry heist.
French police said they tapped phones and were able to nab those they allegedly involved. See another photo after the cut...
