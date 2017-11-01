See Ben Affleck Movie Before It Goes To Cinemas

All you need to do to qualify as part of the 50 people to see the movie is to follow @BluePictures16 on Twitter and @bluepicturesng on Instagram and write #LIBRSVP with the hashtag #BLUEPICTURES #LIVEBYNIGHTNG #CRIMSONMEDIA #BBBMEDIA.
The first 50 should proceed to DM their real name to @bbbmediang on Twitter or @bbbmedia on Instagram. Guests list will be compiled from this. Goodluck!
The first 50 should proceed to DM their real name to @bbbmediang on Twitter or @bbbmedia on Instagram. Guests list will be compiled from this. Goodluck!
Watch trailer:
Synopsis
Live by Night is a 2016 American crime drama film written, directed, co-produced by and starring Ben Affleck, based on the 2012 novel of the same name by Dennis Lehane. The film also stars Elle Fanning, Brendan Gleeson, Chris Messina, Sienna Miller, Zoe Saldana and Chris Cooper and follows an Ybor City bootlegger who becomes a notorious gangster.[4]
Produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film premiered in New York City on December 13, 2016.
No comments:
Post a Comment