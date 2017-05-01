See the banner this man hung outside his house to celebrate his divorce

Paul celebrated in grand style with the help of his friends. Hanging outside his house is a banner that reads 'Ding dong the b*tch has gone'.
The banner was made by a friend of his. Paul said:
"It was a friend of mine who put up the sign because he knows what I've gone through these last few years. I am going to keep it up now until it blows away."Rebecca has seen the banner after a photo of it was posted on social media and when contacted for comment she said:
"I left my husband on the 5 July 2014 and initiated the divorce because I was no longer happy in the relationship. The divorce settlement has been finalised and I want to move forward with my life. I hope one day Paul can move on and feel less bitter."
