LIS

LIS

Thursday, 5 January 2017

See the banner this man hung outside his house to celebrate his divorce

45yr old Paul Crowther and his wife of six years, Rebecca recently finalised their divorce settlement after splitting two years ago.
Paul celebrated in grand style with the help of his friends. Hanging outside his house is a banner that reads 'Ding dong the b*tch has gone'.

The banner was made by a friend of his. Paul said:
 "It was a friend of mine who put up the sign because he knows what I've gone through these last few years. I am going to keep it up now until it blows away."
Rebecca has seen the banner after a photo of it was posted on social media and when contacted for comment she said:
 "I left my husband on the 5 July 2014 and initiated the divorce because I was no longer happy in the relationship. The divorce settlement has been finalised and I want to move forward with my life. I hope one day Paul can move on and feel less bitter."
Posted by at 1/05/2017 11:18:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts