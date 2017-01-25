Hey ladies are super excited to announce what has been cooking. The Search for Zaron Faces 2017 is now live! Are you fresh, young, beautiful, and confident, between the ages of 18 – 30? Are you able to represent a brand?
This medium seeks to encourage young girls to be independent and empowered.
Application is on now...visit: http/zaron.com.ng/zaronfaces2017 and stand a chance to win #1,000,000.
Photo shoot with Topmost Celebrity Photographer, Billboard Ads, One Year Supply of Zaron products.
