LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 18 January 2017

Scott Disick and his 'lil man' spotted on a walk in LA

Sometimes you wonder why Kourtney Kardashian keeps going back...other than her love for him, of course...lol. See upclose photo after the cut...




Posted by at 1/18/2017 05:06:00 pm

3 comments:

STERN said...

So u never tire to dey drool and wank over all this small small prick..when u start having it everyday now na u go use your 2 leg run

18 January 2017 at 17:08
marymsry said...

Linda you have a bad mind. Please don't corrupt me

18 January 2017 at 17:09
Anonymous said...

Linda na this one u call little man. make him handle u, u can spell ur name from revers angle.

18 January 2017 at 17:18

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts