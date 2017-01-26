Scarlett Johansson and French husband split after 2 years of marriage

An insider confirmed to PEOPLE magazine and TMZ that the coupe have been separated since the summer.
The 32-year-old actress and her art collector husband who kept their relationship private, secretly wed in 2014 shortly after welcoming their daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac.
Johansson told PEOPLE after their engagement in 2014:
“I love his brain more than anything,” she said. And “he does all the sweet gestures for me. He’s a gentleman.”Despite their split, the two will remain business partners since they co-own a popcorn brand 'Yummy Pop' at the famed Theatre du Gymnase in Paris, which they opened in December.
Johansson was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2010.
