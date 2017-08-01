LIS

Sunday, 8 January 2017

'Sausage exploded while frying and splashed on my chest and thighs' - Nigerian woman (photos)

According to the Nigerian Twitter user, the incident happened yesterday morning. See her tweets...

 


7 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Hmmmm


...merited happiness

8 January 2017 at 15:11
Themovie said...

God help us

8 January 2017 at 15:14
obiora said...

Clean your chest and move on Abeg! You can keep buying China to grow China, na u sabi! IDGAF!

8 January 2017 at 15:16
Vivian Reginalds said...

choi sausage i eat daily... nawa!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

8 January 2017 at 15:16
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Sorry dear, the sausage should be looked into, it can also happen with foreign products, it is not just exclusive to Nigerian sausages.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

8 January 2017 at 15:17
Anonymous said...

Sorry about this. I think we need to learn to use aprons. It could go a long way in preventing such accidents

8 January 2017 at 15:19
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Hmmm

8 January 2017 at 15:24

