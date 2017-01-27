LIS

Friday, 27 January 2017

'Salary earners can't afford me, I deal with oil money' - Nigerian cross-dresser declares on social media

Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky, feels that hardworking salary earners cannot afford his services. The bleaching cream seller, who's claims he's about to open a new personal home, also gave a hint about the kind of business his sugar daddy is involved in. He took to Snapchat to reveal that he spends oil money, basically insinuating that the business his 'man' does is related to such. 

So just in case your Daddy/Husband deals with oil money and seems to know Bobrisky, oh well...
 

