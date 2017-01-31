Sahara reporters publisher walks out of radio interview in Lagos because the GM tried to censor it (Video)

In the video shared by Sahara Reporters on Twitter, the embattled publisher before leaving the studio said: 'If you don't want me to express myself I will leave, it's as simple as that. I cannot participate in a show where the government says I can't speak my mind." Watch the video after the cut...
VIDEO: GM of Bond 92.9FM Bamidele Dada stormed into the studio trying to censor a live interview of @Saharareporters Publisher @yelesowore pic.twitter.com/OfTWmm9j6j— Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) January 31, 2017
