LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 31 January 2017

Sahara reporters publisher walks out of radio interview in Lagos because the GM tried to censor it (Video)

Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore walked out of an interview with Bond FM, after the General Manager, Bamidele Dada stormed into the studio attempting to censor the live interview.

In the video shared by Sahara Reporters on Twitter, the embattled publisher before leaving the studio said: 'If you don't want me to express myself I will leave, it's as simple as that. I cannot participate in a show where the government says I can't speak my mind." Watch the video after the cut...

Posted by at 1/31/2017 04:26:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts