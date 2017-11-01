Sahara Reporters publisher confirms his arrest, shares video of his accuser allegedly attacking him at the police station in Ikeja

Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, was arrested in Lagos today following a petition filed by UK based journalist, Lekan Fatodu over a publication by Sahara Reporters alleging he was being used by some corrupt politicians to launder money. Sowore confirmed his arrest in this video and post shared on his Facebook wall, claiming he was attacked by Fatodu...
9 comments:
Them them
Story!Liar! SO THEY WARN U NOT TO SAY THE TRUTH HUH?u can deceive nigerians but not freeborn .Terrorist buhari and his apc brought lekan there so that they will use am to deceive nigerians from the main reason so that no one will think about aisha own. FREEBORN IS TOO BIG TO BE DECEIVED BY FULANIS AND CLUELESS APC. omoyele say the truth and stop falling ur small silly self u was arrested because of aishawo not lekan,the guy lekan is on apc pay game.if na pdp,wike fayose now u will talk trash why are u afraid huh? Moron
NIGERIANS OPEN UNA BLIND EYES OOOO.
#sad indeed
Story!Liar! SO THEY WARN U NOT TO SAY THE TRUTH HUH?u can deceive nigerians but not freeborn .Terrorist buhari and his apc brought lekan there so that they will use am to deceive nigerians from the main reason so that no one will think about aisha own. FREEBORN IS TOO BIG TO BE DECEIVED BY FULANIS AND CLUELESS APC. omoyele say the truth and stop falling ur small silly self u was arrested because of aishawo not lekan,the guy lekan is on apc pay game.if na pdp,wike fayose now u will talk trash why are u afraid huh? Moron
NIGERIANS OPEN UNA BLIND EYES OOOO.
#sad indeed
Na wa o
...merited happiness
When a man dances recklessly in front of a Lions den what can he expect to see
OK.
If any one lays a hand on him while in detention then the CP can kiss his uniform good bye.
Oga corruption is watching this
bad day for him
l no see attack oh abi part 2 dey for the video
Post a Comment