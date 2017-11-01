LIS

Wednesday, 11 January 2017

Sahara Reporters publisher confirms his arrest, shares video of his accuser allegedly attacking him at the police station in Ikeja

Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, was arrested in Lagos today following a petition filed by UK based journalist, Lekan Fatodu over a publication by Sahara Reporters alleging he was being used by some corrupt politicians to launder money. Sowore confirmed his arrest in this video and post shared on his Facebook wall, claiming he was attacked by Fatodu...


9 comments:

£earn $MARTPHONE Repairing (click) said...

Them them

11 January 2017 at 20:48
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Story!Liar! SO THEY WARN U NOT TO SAY THE TRUTH HUH?u can deceive nigerians but not freeborn .Terrorist buhari and his apc brought lekan there so that they will use am to deceive nigerians from the main reason so that no one will think about aisha own. FREEBORN IS TOO BIG TO BE DECEIVED BY FULANIS AND CLUELESS APC. omoyele say the truth and stop falling ur small silly self u was arrested because of aishawo not lekan,the guy lekan is on apc pay game.if na pdp,wike fayose now u will talk trash why are u afraid huh? Moron
NIGERIANS OPEN UNA BLIND EYES OOOO.





















#sad indeed

11 January 2017 at 20:52
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Na wa o


...merited happiness

11 January 2017 at 20:54
Anonymous said...

When a man dances recklessly in front of a Lions den what can he expect to see

11 January 2017 at 20:56
christie benjamin said...

OK.

11 January 2017 at 21:00
Anonymous said...

If any one lays a hand on him while in detention then the CP can kiss his uniform good bye.
Oga corruption is watching this

11 January 2017 at 21:15
livingstone chibuike said...

bad day for him

11 January 2017 at 21:17
Anonymous said...

l no see attack oh abi part 2 dey for the video

11 January 2017 at 21:17

