SAG Awards 2017 Red carpet

The Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) took place on Sunday evening with some of Hollywood's biggest stars stunning on the red-carpet in blings and gorgeous dresses at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
There were lots of glitz and glamour to proceedings with actresses like Giuliana Rancic, Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban, Emily Blunt, Kerry Washington and Ariel Winter, Chrissie Teigen and her husband, John Legend, Viola Davis and a host of other celebs. More photos after the cut..
