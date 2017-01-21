LIS

Saturday, 21 January 2017

SA rugby legend, Joost van der Westhuizen now dependent on Oxygen

South African rugby legend, Joost van der Westhuizen who has been battling with motor neuron disease, is reportedly depending on oxygen for survival. Speaking to Huisgenoot Friday, Joost’s brother Pieter, confirmed that the 45-year-old has been on oxygen for a while but decided to keep it away from the public and for the sake of his two kids.

‘Apparently, he has been placed on oxygen for a while now but decided to keep quiet about it. For the most part, much details about his health were not made public for the sake of his two children, Jordan (12) and Kylie (10). It’s incredibly tough. He’s not doing well, but he keeps on fighting.’
He added Van der Westhuizen, who is widely regarded as one of the game’s finest-ever scrumhalves, having played 89 Tests for the Springboks between 1993 and 2003 and scoring a record of 38 tries, has been suffering from the disease since 2011.
