‘Apparently, he has been placed on oxygen for a while now but decided to keep quiet about it. For the most part, much details about his health were not made public for the sake of his two children, Jordan (12) and Kylie (10). It’s incredibly tough. He’s not doing well, but he keeps on fighting.’He added Van der Westhuizen, who is widely regarded as one of the game’s finest-ever scrumhalves, having played 89 Tests for the Springboks between 1993 and 2003 and scoring a record of 38 tries, has been suffering from the disease since 2011.
Saturday, 21 January 2017
SA rugby legend, Joost van der Westhuizen now dependent on Oxygen
1/21/2017 06:16:00 am
