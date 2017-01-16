LIS

LIS

Monday, 16 January 2017

SA Jazz legend Thandi Klaasen dies at 86

Nathi Mthethwa, the Minister of Arts and Culture on Sunday confirmed on Twitter that Jazz legend and Nelson Mandela’s favourite singer, Thandi Klaasen has died at the age of 86.

The award winning legend who began her career in the mid-1950s, died on Sunday, January 15, 2017, after losing her battle with pancreatic cancer. May her soul rest in peace, amen.


Posted by at 1/16/2017 08:53:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts