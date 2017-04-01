Rusty scissors removed from man’s body after being forgotten by surgeons 18 years ago

Ma Van Nhat, a 54-year-old Vietnamese man, went to the hospital
complaining of stomach pain, only for an ultrasound to reveal that a
six-inch pair of scissors was lodged close to his colon.
Nhat had had surgery in 1998 after a car accident and having recovered
from the surgery, went about his life, oblivious to the fact that a pair
of scissors had been forgotten in his body.
It was not until recently
that the scissors was discovered. After 18 years of living with the
metal in his body, it was finally removed this weekend in a three-hour
surgery carried out in Gang Thep Thai Nguyen hospital in Vietnam.
No comments:
Post a Comment