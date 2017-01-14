Russia to launch funeral app that helps when someone dies

A new Russian app ‘Umer’ that allows people to organise funerals on the go will be launched in March 2017.
According to the developers, the app is designed to make it easier for heartbroken families and relatives unfamiliar with the process to arrange the funerals of their loved ones.
The users will be able to type in the deceased's name, date of death, religion and address, before receiving options and prices for different cemeteries and funeral directors. The customer is then put in contact with an operator, who arranges the details.
No comments:
Post a Comment