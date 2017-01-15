LIS

Sunday, 15 January 2017

Russell Wilson gushes over Ciara as fans blame her for Seatle Seahawks loss, while Ciara's ex Future showed up to watch the game

Seattle Seahawk Quarter back Russell Wilson took to his IG page to express his deep love for his wife, Ciara after his team lost to Atlanta Falcons Saturday night and fans blamed her for his team's losses. Ciara's baby Daddy an Atlanta Falcons fans was also there to watch the game Live. Unfortunately for Russell, his team lost 20-36 to the Falcons. So many Internet users say his team hasn't won any game since he hooked up with Ciara blaming her for last night's loss. Even comedian Gary Owen got involved in the whole fiasco. Read some of the comments and memes after the cut...








4 comments:

marymsry said...

Mumu trolls. So its a crime to love his wife

15 January 2017 at 09:10
chinelo okafor said...

Stupid Trolls...

15 January 2017 at 09:22
livingstone chibuike said...

crazy louzy fans...my man i love ur loving ways

15 January 2017 at 09:27
15 January 2017 at 09:52

