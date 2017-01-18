RunLagos like a boss at the 2017 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon | $50K up for grabs!

#RunLagos like you know you can at the 2017 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon! It’s set to take place on February 11th at Western Avenue, right in front of the National Stadium in Suruelere.
Not only will you stand a chance of winning $50,000, you’ll get to run with the likes of Kate Henshaw and Funke Akindele as well as music’s finest, Kiss Daniel. In the background, Olamide, Davido and more will be pleasing the crowd with their favourite hits, so you know you’re in for a good time.
Signing up is easy. Simply log on to the official registration page and fill in your details.
Training is key, but not as crucial as intimidating the competition. Remember to share photos of yourself training #RunLagos #IGetStamina and tag as many fans and frenemies as you can.
For more useful tips and information, including routes, visit www.lagoscitymarathon.com
Hmmm are you serious. Aunty Kate ngwanu
