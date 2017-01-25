Rugged Man reacts to President Buhari being on vacation

Nigerian rapper Ruggedman aka Ruggedy Baba took to his Instagram page to react to the president being on vacation while some things are going awry. Read what he wrote after the cut...
Our president is on vacation.
* Nigerian illegal immigrants are allegedly being killed in Libya...
OUR PRESIDENT IS ON VACATION!
* A bottle of kerosene that used to sell for N100 now sells for N550...
OUR PRESIDENT IS ON VACATION!
* We still do not have light but.. OUR PRESIDENT IS ON VACATION! *Herdsmen are killing innocent people..
OUR PRESIDENT IS ON VACATION! * Schools are on strike ...
OUR PRESIDENT IS ON VACATION! * Dollar is N490 now and ...
#OURPRESIDENTISONVACATION
