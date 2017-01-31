Royhills Edozie, organizer of Lagos Fashion Awards & Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos pageant dies at 28
Royhills had been sick for about 3 months, diagnosed with perforated ulcer and was recovering before he relapsed. He died yesterday January 30th. He was just 28 years old.
Before his untimely death, he was pursuing his masters degree, just paid
for a new house he was to move in this month and was scheduled to
launch his new brand: Mr Lagos Pageant which was already showing great
prospect. RIP, Royhills. So sad!
No comments:
Post a Comment