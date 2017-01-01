Ronda Rousey considering UFC retirement after defeat to Amanda Nunes

First she lost the bantamweight title after suffering at the hands of Holly Holm in November 2015 after which she took a 13 month hiatus from the sport and launched what was supposed to be an epic comeback as she attempted to regain the title she lost, she was however no match for Amanda Nunes who dispatched her in 48seconds.
It seems those defeats have taken a toll on a champion not used to losing. The 29yr old released a statement following the defeat which hints at retirement. 'I want to say thank you to all of my fans who have been there for me in not only the greatest moments but in the most difficult ones. Words cannot convey how much your love and support means to me,' Rousey said in a statement provided to ESPN.
'Returning to not just fighting, but winning, was my entire focus this past year. However, sometimes - even when you prepare and give everything you have and want something so badly - it doesn't work how you planned. I take pride in seeing how far the women's division has come in the UFC and commend all the other women who have been part of making this possible, including Amanda (Nunes).
'I need to take some time to reflect and think about the future. Thank you for believing in me and understanding.'
Ronda Rousey was reportedly paid $3million for the bout while Nunes got $200K. A triumphant Nunes said in quotes on the UFC's website: 'Before I walked out, (my team and I) talked, and this moment was my moment.
'(Rousey) had her time, she did a lot for the sport. I thank Ronda Rousey. But right now, I showed I'm the champion and I'm here to stay.' If Ronda does decide to quit the spot, she's not short of career options, she's already carving a niche for herself in Hollywood and there's talk of joining WWE.
