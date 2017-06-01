Ronaldo, Messi, Iniesta and others make UEFA team of the Year 2016

In the list revealed this afternoon, Spanish club side, Real Madrid dominated the team of the year with four players listed, followed by their counterpart, Barcelona that also had three players in the UEFA team of the year 2016.
Italian giant, Juventus had two players listed, followed by Altetico Madrid and Bayern Munish, who respectively had one player each on the list
See the full names of the football stars below..
Cristiano Ronaldo – Real Madrid
Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid
Toni Kroos – Real Madrid
Luka Modrić – Real Madrid
Lionel Messi – Barcelona
Andrés Iniesta – Barecelona
Gianluigi Buffon – Juventus
Leonardo Bonucci – Juventus
Antoine Griezmann –Atlético Madrid
Jerome Boateng – Bayern Munich
