Romantic comedy “Light Will Come” poised to light up the box office with Mercy Johnson, Majid Michel, Eniola Badmus in 2017!

Produced and directed by the prolific Tchidi Chikere, this romantic comedy will light up your life with rib cracking scenes, keep your eyes on the big screens as you savour every visual delight, and of course your money’s worth is guaranteed!
The movie stars the screen goddess Mercy Johnson Okojie, King of Comedy Hafiz Oyetoro (Saka) of the ‘I don port MTN fame’, the heart stopping Majid Michel, sensational Nuella Njubigbo Chikere, the elegant Shaffy Bello, the drama Queen Eniola Badmus, Kannywood’s sweetheart Rahama Sadau and the gorgeous Ada Ameh.
Light Will Come tells the story of Lukas (Hafiz Oyetoro) a bumbling and comical personal assistant to his chronic bachelor boss Raymond (Majid Michel). Raymond’s parents have mandated him to get married and the desperate search together with Lukas to find the ideal wife his elite parents would approve of repeatedly goes wrong. Time’s running out on Raymond and he secretly engages the services of an escort agency who presents Jessica (Nuella Njubigbo Chikere) to pose before his parents as his fiancée but a fall out shatters the plan. In comes Viola (Mercy Johnson Okojie) who agrees to the plan but there’s a snag as they’re from two different worlds. The web of deceit is continuously spun before his parents until something goes wrong… and there’s Lukas who has to contend with his domineering and abusive wife Aisha (Eniola Badmus) who takes delight in
engaging him in a boxing bout at home…
According to Tchidi Chikere
"In a bid to give movie goers and enthusiasts the best, we’ve left no stone unturned in ensuring that the movie meets the high cinematic standard. Light Will Come is hinged on an awesome well told story, there’s never a dull moment as the audience will find it highly entertaining. The movie was made with a huge budget to ensure that the International standard of best practices in film production was met via seasoned professionals engaged in the project. A good film is largely made of three major components; the story, the performance which is how good the actors interpret their roles, the technicalities, which is basically light, picture and sound. Light Will Come scores high on these points. I’m confident that the movie will do very well and set the box office agog on a strong note in 2017. Nigerians and Non-Nigerians should come out in mass to watch the movie when it hits cinemas. It’s a great way to unwind and light up your life in 2017”Light will come will be released in cinemas across Nigeria from February 17th 2017.
Watch Trailer below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_BvLjvjgKWk
