Sunday, 29 January 2017

Roger Federer defeats Rafael Nadal to win 18th Grand Slam title

Tennis star, Roger Federer won his 18th Grand Slam title and first title in five years with an amazing five-set victory over Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final.

The 35-year-old Swiss won 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 to claim his fifth Melbourne title and extend his lead at the top of the all-time men's major winners' list.


30 year old Rafael Nadal remains tied in second with Pete Sampras on 14 Grand Slams following his first final since 2014.

Federer's previous major title came at Wimbledon in 2012. Federer becomes the first man in history to win five or more titles at three different Grand Slam events - five Australian Opens, five US Opens, seven Wimbledons.
