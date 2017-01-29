Roger Federer defeats Rafael Nadal to win 18th Grand Slam title

The 35-year-old Swiss won 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 to claim his fifth Melbourne title and extend his lead at the top of the all-time men's major winners' list.
30 year old Rafael Nadal remains tied in second with Pete Sampras on 14 Grand Slams following his first final since 2014.
Federer's previous major title came at Wimbledon in 2012. Federer becomes the first man in history to win five or more titles at three different Grand Slam events - five Australian Opens, five US Opens, seven Wimbledons.
No comments:
Post a Comment