Robin Thicke loses custody of his son as ex-wife Paula Patton claims Robin Thicke physically abused her

Robin Thicke's ex-wife, Paula Patton has sworn to a judge that Robin Thicke beat her during their 10 years of marriage. According to Paula's declaration filed in support of her domestic violence restraining order in May 2013 at the Cannes Film Festival, she and ex-husband Robin got into a fight and he hit her with a closed fist then proceeded to push her onto the ground.
Paula added that she reached her breaking point in their marriage when in February 2013, Robin and their son, Julian came to stay with her while se was filming "Warcraft.".
She said Robin was supposed to take care of their son, but early in the morning, he began screaming in front of them that he wanted to "f***ing sleep ... Who do you f***ing think you are not letting me sleep!"
She claimed in the documents that Robin had a serious cocaine problem. She also accused him of cheating on her several times, adding that Robin called her while he was on tour in 2013 and she heard him having sex with another woman.
According to TMZ, despite these allegations, a source close to Robin denied her allegations saying:
"If these multi-year-old allegations were true, why is she only raising them now in the midst of a custody dispute where she's the only one violating the judge by denying Robin access to the boy?"
Robin's lawyer claims the L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is almost done with its child abuse investigation against Robin, concluding that the charges are "unfounded".
The lawyer also said that DCFS is investigating Paula for emotional abuse.
