Robbery incident captured on CCTV in Lagos (Photos/Video)
This video shows how a robbery gang robbed a lady who just left the
bank and made a stop over somewhere around Agidingbi, Ikeja in Lagos. An eye witness told LIB;
This video is an incident of what happened to my
colleague yesterday. N500K was taken from her locked car at Mobil
Filling station, Agidingbi. She went to GTB, Alausa
to withdraw N500K, and kept it under her car seat. When she drove out,
she saw a car coming behind her, not knowing there were actually 2 cars
following her. So when she got to FBN, Agidingbi, she indicated as if
she was going back the way she came, so the car she saw following her
passed her to go ahead of her to the side she indicated to, which is the
Lexus jeep.
On seeing that the car had passed, she now decided to enter
Mobil so that they could go completely, not knowing that another car
was still behind her. She parked and went into Mr. Biggs to allow them
to go, bought a bottle of water and before she came out, her door had
been opened and her money stolen! The CCTV in Mr Biggs, captured the
professional way the thieves operated. Watch.........this clip and take
lessons please.
