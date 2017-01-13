Rivers United FC gets jersey sponsorship deal of N10m as they bid for Champions league football (photo)

Rivers State owned football club, Rivers United FC, who won the Super Four tournament and will represent Nigeria in the CAF Champions league this season have announced that they've received a new shirt sponsorship deal worth N10m from Eunisell Nigeria Limited.
The company, which majors in Oil and Gas, made the N10m shirt sponsorship donation on Thursday during the club's Jersey Unveiling ceremony in Lagos.
Managing Director of Eunisell, Chika Ekenga, said:
"We are extremely pleased with Rivers United for their achievement this past season. Their fans have been fantastic and I hope they can be rewarded with the league title this new season, "
"We are encouraged by the good performance of Rivers United and in keeping faith with our promise to stay with the club whether they fall or rise. We have renewed our shirt sponsorship agreement with them irrespective of the economic situation in Nigeria.
"We are confident that their recent success provides them a strong platform to become not just the winners of the NPFL but continental champions."
