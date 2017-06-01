Rivers rerun: Nigeria Police Force dismiss six officers in Wike's security team

The dismissed officers are AP/No.177893 EX. Inspr. Eyong Victor, F/No. 400872 EX. Sgt Peter Ekpo, F/No.374585 EX. Sgt Oguni Goodluck, F/No. 385870 EX. Sgt. Orji Nwoke, F/No. 234216 EX. Sgt. Okpe Ezekiel and F/No. 437983 EX. Sgt. Tanko Akor.
Addressing newsmen at the force headquarters in Abuja today, the Police Public Relations Officer, Don Awunah, said the dismissed officers acted against the IGPS directive that none of them should interfere in the electoral process during the election. He said that investigations carried out by the force, showed that the dismissed officers while in the convoy of the state governor, Nyesom Wike on the date of election, 10th December, 2016, misused the firearms in their possession contrary to the provisions of Force Order 237. He said the affected officers became overzealous, took laws into their hands and opened fire, causing panic in the crowd.
They reportedly joined in storming the Port Harcourt City Council Secretariat and prevented the movement of election results of Emouha polling unit to the appropriate collation centre designated by INEC, in flagrant disregard and disobedience to senior Police officers present at the venue. He added that the six (6) Police officers, after the conclusion of investigation into their actions, were subjected to internal disciplinary measures, found guilty and consequently dismissed from the Force. Awunah said they will be prosecuted under the Electoral Act to serve as a deterrent to others.
8 comments:
WHATEVER!
And no single aboki among them, rubbish
Stupid act from the IGP,why doing this huh!this country should be divided already.
Shameless apc police. WHAT OF THE SARS,POLICE,SOLDIERS AND INEC THAT SNATCH BALLOT BOXES FOR APC'S HUH? Shame to u all. Freeborn say shame to u all. Shame to terrorist buhari for turning every thug in nigeria to apc.
#sad indeed
Pay attention in class..NO. the name Tanko is what tribe abeg?! Quick to talk without thinking first
Shameless free born, shameless idiot for supporting lawlessness.
SHUT UP... People like you are the reason Rivers State is in constant reverse! Is your Wike supposed to be governor? Na only Ikwerre dey rivers state? Why didn't he agree to allow either Kalahari, Okrika, Ogoni etc to have a chance. Read more
So no police officers was used by APC? Funny
Post a Comment