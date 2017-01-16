LIS

Monday, 16 January 2017

Rising afropop singer, Ellyman opens 2017 music catalogue with new song ''Your Matter'' Listen & download

Ellyman is starting 2017 with a bang. After unleashing the music video for "Got The Money" in November last year, the IMO records signee shows no sign of slowing down as he continues to rise to the occasion with another spanking new release titled Your Matter.

Ogbu wants to talk about "Your Matter", the latest release follows a slew of drops released last year, including "O'Africa" and "Got The Money”, All of which is gradually leading up to something.
The video for the song “Your Matter” is shoot and staged for release in fortnight along with a competition to delight fans worldwide.

Listen and download "Your Matter" Ellyman's new release below and watch the lyrics video after the cut.

Download Link: Listen to Ellyman - Your Matter on Mynotjustok




