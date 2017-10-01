Rise up & defend yourselves- Taraba state governor urges Christians in Southern Kaduna, other areas affected by religious attacks

Speaking against the backdrop of the repeated attacks on Southern Kaduna and some other christian communities by some extremists in some parts of the North, Ishaku said Christians should not fold their hands and watch as they are wiped out by these extremists. He said this at a thanksgiving service organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to celebrate the new year and to also pray for victims of Southern Kaduna massacre and other victims of terrorism across the country.
Ishaku spoke through the Secretary to the State government, Anthony Jellason, who represented him at the event.
“I was at the site of the mayhem in parts of Ardo Kola this morning and the level of destruction there is unimaginable. A few weeks ago, it was in Gassol, then Karim. We are all aware of what is going on in Southern Kaduna. The people must wake up from their slumber and defend themselves. You can’t just lie down and allow yourselves to be annihilated by other groups. You have a constitutional right to self-defense and now is the time to use it. The government alone cannot do it”he said.
While i agree with Darius 80% we, however must exercise caution as thhis state of self defense can easily be hijacked by theses religious extremists with the aim fostering total breakdown in law and order. Defend yourselves but consider relocatiing for a little while. afteral, life and family is a lot more important than earthly properties shey?
this is first time im seeing a northerner that doesn't think like a cow.
I blame the inaction of the FG on these inflammatory comments. The truth is that . how long will they (Christian in Southern Kaduna) watch themselves being slaughtered without doing anything?
waT are they waiting for?
This is not incitement. Self defense is a right not a crime.
