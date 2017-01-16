Rihanna announces new fragrance 'Kiss' for Valentine
'With Valentines Day right around the corner I got something
special for my ladies. The 3rd part of the "RiRi" trilogy Kiss is
finally here' with these words, Rihanna announced her latest fragrance
line a few hours ago.
Already, we’ve had so many fashion
launches from Rihanna lately with her Fenty/Puma collection and even her
second Fenty collection during Spring/Summer 2017 fashion week.
The new perfume is available for purchase at Macy’s and Macys.com for $60.
smart entrepreneur
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
gud to knw
Pretty riri
...merited happiness
