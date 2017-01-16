LIS

Monday, 16 January 2017

Rihanna announces new fragrance 'Kiss' for Valentine

'With Valentines Day right around the corner I got something special for my ladies. The 3rd part of the "RiRi" trilogy Kiss is finally here' with these words, Rihanna announced her latest fragrance line a few hours ago.


Already, we’ve had so many fashion launches from Rihanna lately with her Fenty/Puma collection and even her second Fenty collection during Spring/Summer 2017 fashion week.

The new perfume is available for purchase at Macy’s and Macys.com for $60.
Vivian Reginalds said...

smart entrepreneur
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

16 January 2017 at 20:50
livingstone chibuike said...

gud to knw

16 January 2017 at 21:26
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Pretty riri


...merited happiness

16 January 2017 at 21:42

