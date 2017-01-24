Rich Zimbabwean man lists requirements for future wife

The flamboyant businessman, who is close to the First Family, took to Facebook on December 31, to announce that he has decided to get married in 2017. All applicants had to have sent in their 'applications' before 1st January 2017. Read the requirements he listed after the cut..
1. Should have natural hair
2. Minimum of a University Degree preferably in finance or business related. Masters degree is an added advantage.
3. Satisfactory income source backed by a bank statement.
4. A great cook (able to cook sadza reziyo , mubora , zvinyenze, mangai , mutetenerwa, derere etc)
5. No tattoos or unusual body piercings
6. Should be light in complexion and have white teeth.
7. Able to sustain an intellectual conversation as well as an awesome sense of humour
8. Attach written recommendations from at least 2 former boyfriends
9. Extensive knowledge of Public relations.
10. Fluent in shona or ndebele and at least 2 international languages.
11. Well-trained in home management and hospitality
12. Must have NO CHILDREN and a great character
13. No previous record of cheating
14. Demonstrated ability to make a man successful
15. Your Mother's CV with attached reference from your father.
16. Grandmother's aged 30 years and above do not qualify.
All applicants are advised to send their applications by 1st January 2017. Attach birth and health certificates (HIV/AIDS recent results ). Only selected candidates will be contacted. Please don't comment if you don't meet the above criteria.... I THANK YOU"
Then on Tuesday, January 17th, Chivayo posted a photo of himself with an unnamed woman rocking unnatural hair, with the caption:
“Sir is chilling at home with the successful candidate". But he has since taken the photo down.
