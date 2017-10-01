Revealed: Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi didn't vote for each other at The Best Awards

Both players, who are captains of their respective countries, under FIFA rules are allowed to vote for anyone as their top three best players in the world, but they both showed that they really don't like each other with Messi choosing to vote for Luis Suarez first, Neymar second and Andres Iniesta third while Ronaldo voted for Gareth Bale as first, followed by Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos.
Below are other notable votes in the 2016 voting, conducted by the captain, coach and one media member from each national federation:
- France captain Hugo Lloris and coach Didier Deschamps put Antoine Griezmann first, but media member Jean Resseguie opted for Ronaldo.
- Leicester City's Jamie Vardy received four first-place votes -- from the captain and coach of Turks and Caicos, the coach of Chinese Taipei, and a media member from Vanuatu.
-Paul Pogba received a first place vote from a Lesotho reporter, Sergio Aguero from a Grenada reporter and Mesut Ozil from Kyrgyzstan coach Alexander Krestinin.
- England/Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney left out Messi by voting for Ronaldo, Suarez and Vardy, while England coach Gareth Southgate picked Ronaldo, Messi and Leicester's N'Golo Kante.
