"For every woman out there!! Lately I've been seeing women mock, condemn and even curse each other out on social media. it is so painful, I mean we have all made mistakes In our lives, all of us! So why are we so quick to call another woman out, why is the word "bitch" such a trend now.
we women really need to encourage and most importantly pray for each other.. you can save her life with kind words.. that will never take anything out of you. A lot of women will hate this post as good things are barely promoted but may God touch your heart.. God bless us! #spreadlovenothate#womenpower #supportwomen we are all beautiful and we all can be successful. #respecteachotherexceptshestoleyourman 😊
Wednesday, 25 January 2017
"Respect each other except she stole your man" Iheoma Nnadi advise ladies on Instagram
