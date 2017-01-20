Resident Doctors embark on warning strike

He ordered all members of the association to down tools with immediate effect. He said the Federal government has failed to implement a residence training agreement it reached with the association last year.
"All our members nationwide are to totally withdraw their services. Please note that any form of victimization shall be resisted by the association"he said
Na now idris suppose sing that him song "Nigeria jaga jaga"
Again!
Lib addict#just passing#
Why will they give a fuck about you people when the president himself dont receive treatment in his own country... Sorry. I will advice you park your knowledge and leave this stupid country nothing else....
Resident doctors embark on nationwide warning strike while buhari embarks on medical trip abroad.... Oluwaoooooooo is watching
smh for this zoo of a country
