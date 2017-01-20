LIS

Friday, 20 January 2017

Resident Doctors embark on warning strike

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has announced a seven-day warning strike to demand for improved welfare, prompt payment of salaries and improved infrastructure in the health sector. National President of the association, Ugochukwu Onyebueze announced the strike action at a press conference in Abuja yesterday.

He ordered all members of the association to down tools with immediate effect. He said the Federal government has failed to implement a residence training agreement it reached with the association last year.
"All our members nationwide are to totally withdraw their services. Please note that any form of victimization shall be resisted by the association"he said
Gideon Okorie said...

Na now idris suppose sing that him song "Nigeria jaga jaga"



20 January 2017 at 08:40
Iphie Abraham said...

Again!










20 January 2017 at 08:41
edDREAMZ said...


.
Why will they give a fuck about you people when the president himself dont receive treatment in his own country... Sorry. I will advice you park your knowledge and leave this stupid country nothing else....
.
.


20 January 2017 at 08:42
Saphire Muna said...

Resident doctors embark on nationwide warning strike while buhari embarks on medical trip abroad.... Oluwaoooooooo is watching














20 January 2017 at 08:45
OSINANL said...

smh for this zoo of a country

20 January 2017 at 08:51

