'People think of alligators as mindless killers but if you understand their behaviour it is possible to handle them in surprising ways, I wanted to show how calm and gentle these amazing creatures can be.
'The underwater shots are of wild gators I had never seen before this day, but with the proper experience and ability to "read" their behaviour it is possible to handle them like this.
'These are wild caught "nuisance" alligators, "nuisance" means that they are gators that have shown potentially dangerous behavior, such as getting into backyards or eating a dog.'
Chris, who first started handling animals at the age of 15, said he is keen to show their friendlier side.
'We had to be very careful, alligators are incredibly powerful with a bite strong enough to snap any bone in the human body, and on top of the jaw pressure and teeth, you are underwater and can easily drown if bitten,' he said.
'I love showing the more gentle side of predators, it is important to remember these are potentially dangerous animals and not tame or trained, but with enough knowledge about their behavior it is possible to show their more calm and comfortable side when they are not being defensive.
'I hope people see these photos and realize alligators are not blood thirsty killing machines, that they are actually very calm and misunderstood creatures.
'I hope it replaces fear and inspires fascination and coexistence.'
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Thursday, 19 January 2017
Reptile lover poses with huge alligators to prove that they're not as terrifying as people think
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 1/19/2017 06:54:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
8 comments:
I dnt wanna find out
...merited happiness
One day na one day...SMH
13 WAYS TO FIT IN EXERCISE INTO THAT BUSY SCHEDULE (Read and Learn)
They have a meal already
jus continue...
Am seriously in need of cash so I want to give out 500tbc for just 150k,pls serious and interested people should contact me on whatsapp 09024360475
One day this animal will forget your face Or smell and make you their meal.
..I d b Craaaaaaaàazy to hope for coexistence wit those... .
Post a Comment