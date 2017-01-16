Renewed militancy: VP Yemi Osinbajo visits Niger Delta region (photos)

In a bid to find a lasting solution to issues of militancy in the Niger Delta, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo this morning arrived Delta state where he is to have an interactive session with leaders of the various oil communities in the region.
Foreign exchange from oil has dwindled in the last two years due to renewed attacks of militants on oil installations in the region. More photos after the cut.
8 comments:
Na today huh?Why fake expastor osibanjo huh? Terrorist bullhari why are u afraid of Niger delta huh? I though be u fulani huh? rubbish. OSIBANJO DON COME AGAIN WITH HIS APC SCAM LIES and promises MY DEAR I WILL ADVICE U TO GO BACK BECAUSE UR COMING TO NIGER DELTA IS A WASTE, what have u fools don to the previous demands huh?APC'S ARE JUST SHAMELESS terrorist buhari will send u again to come an die as if HE WILL FULFIL THE DEMANDS see them hypocrites and snakes FREEBORN HISS.
Errand boy.
#sad indeed
I decided to read a copy of the National Grazing Reserve Council Bill and I was surprised at what I saw.
The Bill creates a council to be chaired by a Chairman to be appointed by the president.
The council shall have the power to take your land anywhere the land is located in the country and then pay you compensation.
Your land, when taken, shall be assigned to herdsmen who shall use your land for grazing purposes. They shall bring cows to the land and you shall lose the land permanently to those Fulani cattlemen.
If you feel that the council was not right to take your land, you can go to court but before you go to court, you must first of all notify the federal attorney general of your intention to sue the council. Apart from notifying, you must get the consent and authority of the Federal Attorney General before you can sue.
So that means that if the Attorney General refuses to give his consent to the suit, you have lost your land forever to the herdsmen.
And this law, when passed, shall apply to the whole country so it means that your land in the village or anywhere is not safe.
The National Grazing Reserve Council would have the power to take away your land from you anytime they want and pay you whatever they want as compensation (even when you don't want to sell, and remember that for you to get compensation, you must have documents showing or proving ownership).
So I think that we all in the South West, South South and South East must rise up and reject this Bill. We must do all things to force our national Assembly members from passing that bill into law.
That bill is a deliberate attempt to take our lands and hand the land over to the Fulani cattlemen since it is only the fulanis that rear cattle in Nigeria.
That law, when passed, shall fulfil the directive of Uthman Dan Fodio and other northern leaders to take over other parts of Nigeria.
I implore you to use all available means to implore your senator and Rep not to pass that law.
That law will destroy Nigeria.
All over the world, ranches are established and used to rear cattle. The farmers buy land and put their cattle there. There is no country where the land of the citizens are compulsorily acquired and given to others.
This is evil, and designed to favour the Fulanis where the president comes from.
We must resist the passage of that bill into law to save Nigeria, and to protect our future generations
Please share this piece until it goes viral. We must defend our land and protect our children.
Source: Dr. Austin MONYE, UNIBEN
The PUPPET IS IN NIGER DELTA
*******************/////wic one be renewed millitancy?????
