Relationships are very complicated, Do not put all eggs in one bag - Anita Joseph tells single ladies

Curvaceous Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph who took to her IG page last night to say that relationships have become very complicated. She also urged all single ladies not to focus on one man but have another as an alternative. Read what she wrote after the cut...
Relationships are very complicated
Listen to me all ma Single Ladies
Do Not
I repeat
Do Not
Put all ur eggs
In one bag
Incase dat 1 door closes
Use d other door
If d other is closed
Then build another Door🙏👌
18 comments:
For window blinds wallpapers and curtains please call 08160856785.
U go fear advice naa. Make cool cash! Get amazing soccer prediction tips for Tuesday & Wednesday 24th 25th January 2016 @ www.fortunatusblog.com
It is people like her that caused the widespread of HIV in Africa.
Wrong advice girl....thats called cheating aunty Anita.....musa's bae
same goes to the men too.
lol. aways have a substitute Incase one phucks up lol. SAPHIRE MUNA I think you should go and read Beyonce's and jay bio's. this was how there started......this is probably d last day I will comment on this blog though av been reading stuff here since 2011. I just need your reply to know where I stand.....
Who her advice help?
My fellow ladies By the time you divide yourself you cant have the best of relationships. stick to one if it ends then you move on up. If you have two you cant confidently pick any phone call when you are with one of them, you cant spend quality time with one without thinking of the other busting you.
Anita joseph is wrong. I bet she is not thinking right. I am a married young lady and i concentrated on one , made him always happy and did things right and he had no option than to cling to me and we are both husband and wife now. You might play and get lucky but believe me thats not the right way. Dont advise people to be dubious to get rich. Rather work hard to get rich.
She's a very stupid woman,why is she still single if her advice truly works. Ladies be wise,some people are sent by the devil to use their celebrity status to deceive others. Look at the recent world population survey and understand that men are very few in number not to mention the good ones amongst them
Are you serious! My dear this not an advice I expect from you. Because your relationship did not work doesn't mean it won't work for others perfectly fine. Check yourself!
"coughs' O bu n'ehzi.
As if she even have an egg? Role model my foot.
Hear advice oo
See face
That is why you are not a Mrs till date and may remain so permanently if she does not change her mindset. You are in no position to advice anyone on dating and or marriage cos you are lacking in experience.
So this is the kind of advice this mama can give to young gals abi
Who bi this ekuke abi na bingo i go call u...wa from here ur opinion is not needed
Hmmmmm I've always seen relationship as an act of faith, a wager that against all odds things will turn out fine.Love is giving until it hurts
Post a Comment