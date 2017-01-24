LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 24 January 2017

Relationships are very complicated, Do not put all eggs in one bag - Anita Joseph tells single ladies

Curvaceous Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph who took to her IG page last night to say that relationships have become very complicated. She also urged all single ladies not to focus on one man but have another as an alternative. Read what she wrote after the cut...
Relationships are very complicated

Listen to me all ma Single Ladies
Do Not
I repeat
Do Not
Put all ur eggs
In one bag
Incase dat 1 door closes
Use d other door
If d other is closed
Then build another Door🙏👌
Posted by at 1/24/2017 06:39:00 am

18 comments:

Akeem Opayemi said...

24 January 2017 at 06:54
Fortunatus Ifenna said...

24 January 2017 at 06:54
Anonymous said...

It is people like her that caused the widespread of HIV in Africa.

24 January 2017 at 06:56
Nelly nkiruka Akonobi said...

Wrong advice girl....thats called cheating aunty Anita.....musa's bae

24 January 2017 at 06:56
Anonymous said...

same goes to the men too.

24 January 2017 at 07:01
Edwards said...

lol. aways have a substitute Incase one phucks up lol. SAPHIRE MUNA I think you should go and read Beyonce's and jay bio's. this was how there started......this is probably d last day I will comment on this blog though av been reading stuff here since 2011. I just need your reply to know where I stand.....

24 January 2017 at 07:04
Anonymous said...

Who her advice help?

24 January 2017 at 07:06
Anonymous said...

My fellow ladies By the time you divide yourself you cant have the best of relationships. stick to one if it ends then you move on up. If you have two you cant confidently pick any phone call when you are with one of them, you cant spend quality time with one without thinking of the other busting you.

Anita joseph is wrong. I bet she is not thinking right. I am a married young lady and i concentrated on one , made him always happy and did things right and he had no option than to cling to me and we are both husband and wife now. You might play and get lucky but believe me thats not the right way. Dont advise people to be dubious to get rich. Rather work hard to get rich.

24 January 2017 at 07:07
Anonymous said...

She's a very stupid woman,why is she still single if her advice truly works. Ladies be wise,some people are sent by the devil to use their celebrity status to deceive others. Look at the recent world population survey and understand that men are very few in number not to mention the good ones amongst them

24 January 2017 at 07:07
B-blinks said...

Are you serious! My dear this not an advice I expect from you. Because your relationship did not work doesn't mean it won't work for others perfectly fine. Check yourself!

24 January 2017 at 07:08
CELEB said...

"coughs' O bu n'ehzi.

24 January 2017 at 07:19
Celestine Mbaonu said...

As if she even have an egg? Role model my foot.

24 January 2017 at 07:34
Kate said...

Hear advice oo

24 January 2017 at 07:34
STEPHEN GODS TIME said...

See face

24 January 2017 at 07:38
Anonymous said...

That is why you are not a Mrs till date and may remain so permanently if she does not change her mindset. You are in no position to advice anyone on dating and or marriage cos you are lacking in experience.

24 January 2017 at 07:48
Vina Saviour said...

So this is the kind of advice this mama can give to young gals abi

24 January 2017 at 07:50
Anonymous said...

Who bi this ekuke abi na bingo i go call u...wa from here ur opinion is not needed

24 January 2017 at 07:50
Bonita Bislam said...

Hmmmmm I've always seen relationship as an act of faith, a wager that against all odds things will turn out fine.Love is giving until it hurts

24 January 2017 at 07:57

