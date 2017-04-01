Regal Dry Gin thrills consumers at Fuji Slam

The gin brand opted for a spectacular activation model in Ibadan, the ancient city of Oyo State at an activity packed music concert tagged Regal Fuji Slam 2016 penultimate Saturday at the popular, “A Three Event Centre, Ojoo-Iwo Expressway, Ibadan, Oyo State.
The concert was unique in many respects as popular fuji artist,WasiuAlabiPasuma led other musicians in the music and dancing fiesta that lasted through the night till day break.
Commenting on the event, Senior Brand Manager, Regal Dry Gin, Mr. Femi Falomo stated that “the brand organised the concert as a way of appreciating its esteemed customers for their patronage despite the economic situation in the country,” adding that “though it is long over-due, Regal Dry Gin is delighted to host the Ibadan version of the event as a way of saying a “BIG THANK YOU” to our numerous customers and prospective ones.”
The atmosphere came alive when Pasuma stormed the stage, leaving the crowd stunned and ecstatic with series of his popular hits and the just released songs for hours. Some of the musicians that performed at the event include Paso Poly, Exodus, Cool-Ken, among others.
