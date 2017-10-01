Read hot erotic romance #TrueDream series novels by @SinmisolaOG today on @OkadaBooks

Find out what happens next when you download Sinmisola’s latest book Battered on the OkadaBooks reading app at http://okadabooks.com/app
Battered Excerpt:
Three uniformed men came out, guns drawn. One stayed by the car after all three saluted us.
“You reported a burglar. Have you assessed the damage?” One of the two officers who approached, said.
“Thanks for coming, Officer. I am Captain Jimmy Bowale, British Royal Marines. We came back from church and found the front door broken.” I pointed in the direction. “The glass pane smashed.”
The officer nodded. “We’ll take a look.” He turned to his colleague who nodded.
“I have a licensed gun in the house.” I followed them.
“Good, you told us.”
We entered through the door with care. Then we saw her. A young woman.
My living room was modestly furnished with brown leather furniture taken from my parents’ home with coordinating patterned pillows and armchairs. I swallowed hard. She was tied hand and foot on the geometric-patterned rug, face up, stark naked, and battered from head to toe.
The officer turned to me. “Your—relative?”
I blinked hard. “I live alone.”
