Ray J says he's ready to tell everything about his sex tape with Kim Kardashian

Ray J, Brandy's brother and Kim Kardashian's ex, is one of the stars on the latest Celebrity Big Brother TV show. Though a singer in his own right, Ray J became even more popular following the leak of his sex tape with Kim Kardashian, a tape which also launched Kim Kardashian's TV career.
Years later, Ray J is yet to move on as he still continuously mentions Kim Kardashian and the sex tape. The latest of such mentions was when he promised on the Celebrity Big Brother introduction clip to reveal everything.
"I’m being asked about the sex tape, am I married...I’m ready to tell everybody everything! I’m cool, I’m very respectable." He said.
