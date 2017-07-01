Ray J claims Kim Kardashian cheated on him when they dated. "She was a player. We both were"

It's only been two days into the 19th season of Celebrity Big Brother UK and Ray J has already talked about Kim Kardashian twice.
According to Us Weekly , the R&B star, 35, claims that Kim cheated on him when they dated. He made the accusation during Thursday’s episode, when he and Stacy Francis were reflecting on his relationship with the famous reality star.
When Stacy pointed out that Kim was "really into you," Ray J fired back. “Nah, but she was a player though,” he said, later adding, “You don’t really know what happened… Put it like this, we were both players. We were both cheaters."
Stacy, who is his sister Brandy's friend said she was staying at the Moesha star's house and she saw Kim styling Ray J's clothes.
"She was not a player, she was crying her eyes for you," Francis, 47, said. "You really don't know what happened though," Ray J aid. "Put it like this, we were both players. We were both cheaters."
"I don’t believe that about her," Francis continued. "I remember her being very heartbroken over you. I think she really loved you very much."Ray J and Kim met when she was working as a stylist for Brandy. They dated for about three years before things came to a halt in 2006. Their infamous 2003 sex tape was released by Vivid Entertainment.
Ray J added that he had no bad feelings towards Kanye West, adding that he listens to Kanye West’s music “all the time”.
During Celebrity Big Brother’s premiere episode earlier this week, Ray J said: "People wanna know about the sex tape with me and Kim Kardashian. Order it, put some money in my pocket."
He also talked about Whitney Houston saying that her death was his fault. He told fellow contestant Stacy Francis:
"It's something that nobody can explain. It's all my fault. All my fault... It's all my fault. All of that happened. I wasn't there"In the Diary Room confessional, he said:
‘“Stacy and I — we had a conversation about what happened with Whitney Houston before she passed,". "I never talk about it but it was something that bothered me.
