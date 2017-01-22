Ralph Lauren's share price climbs after Melania Trump wears the brand for Donald's inauguration

On the Eve of Donald Trump's inauguration, Ralph Lauren shares were trading at $88.20 per share. Just about an hour after Melania trump stepped out for her husband's inauguration dressed in a blue cashmere outfit from the brand, its share price shot up to $88.32 and at the close of markets yesterday, it was trading $88.90.
1 comment:
Anybody associated with Trump will always claim they are doing great lol, if it is not Ralph Lauren claiming share to be rising, then it's one unknown musician claiming she is topping the chart.
