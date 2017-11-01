LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 11 January 2017

R&B singer Mary J. Blige celebrates 45th birthday with a bikini photo

Grammy award winning singer, Mary J. Blige is celebrating her 45th birhday today. Her new bikini photo is definitely body goals for a woman her age.
Posted by at 1/11/2017 09:56:00 pm

1 comment:

freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Iron body!@45 behaving like Kyle jenner. WELL NO BE ME COMPOSE THIS,IA FOOL@45 IS A FOOL FOREVER .

GREAT ANNOUNCEMENT For my heavenly families,friends and well wishers in UNITED STATE OF DONALD TRUMP,freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima will be live and direct in California next week weekend for papa Donald j trump inauguration SO BE READY TO WELLCOME HIM WITH ENTOURAGE,siren and 10 gun shoots na we get America oo.EW IS GOOD TO BE GOOD OO money is indeed a bastard!
Chai haters will die of heart attack and fever this night cause of this news!
E pain u huh?meet oba of lagoon or DIE now.





















#sad indeed

11 January 2017 at 22:00

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts