Thursday, 19 January 2017

Question of the day!

Let's discuss...

Posted by at 1/19/2017 07:20:00 am

10 comments:

Jide said...

I nack my neighbor's housemaid.

19 January 2017 at 05:00
Nnenne George said...

I was a good child..

19 January 2017 at 05:00
Anonymous said...

My neighbors abuses me sexually even though I never liked it.wish I was bold enough to tell..

19 January 2017 at 05:03
Ohiren's Zone said...

Let's discuss....i took(stole) money to buy snacks and sweet for this particular girl i had crush on while in primary five! 😊😊😊

19 January 2017 at 06:10
Ohiren's Zone said...

Lindy...your turn.....

19 January 2017 at 06:11
Ryan Richard said...

Mummy and daddy

19 January 2017 at 07:24
eka said...

I skipped sch 😩 So many times.....

19 January 2017 at 07:39
livingstone chibuike said...

i used my parents unused condom as a balloon

19 January 2017 at 07:42
Anonymous said...

I had sex with my fellow girl🙈

19 January 2017 at 07:47
stellamoon chiakpo said...

Nne I did alots of things my parents didn't know about, where I wan start from? Abeg matter plenty!

19 January 2017 at 08:51

Post a Comment

