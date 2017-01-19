Question of the day!

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
I nack my neighbor's housemaid.
I was a good child..
My neighbors abuses me sexually even though I never liked it.wish I was bold enough to tell..
Let's discuss....i took(stole) money to buy snacks and sweet for this particular girl i had crush on while in primary five! 😊😊😊
Lindy...your turn.....
Mummy and daddy
I skipped sch 😩 So many times.....
i used my parents unused condom as a balloon
I had sex with my fellow girl🙈
Nne I did alots of things my parents didn't know about, where I wan start from? Abeg matter plenty!
