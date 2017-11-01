Queen Juliet Okoroafor donates 200 medicated eye glasses to Isiokpo community

This followed the arrival to the community few days before New Year of Miss Health South-South, Queen Juliet Okoroafor (Miss Health South South) alongside her ‘ICare Project’ team, which included opticians. The August visitors were in the community to bring succor to those who had eye problems.
And before the team left the community, 500 people who had various eye defects were treated, while 200 eye patients went home with medicated glasses.
The visit to Ogbodo came barely five months after Queen Juliet’s coronation as Miss Health South-South. Since her coronation, she and her team, have visited various parts of the South-South region, to sensitize the people on how to live a healthy life, as well as treat those faced with various health challenges.
It was in the course of her tour of towns and communities in the South-South region that she first came to Ogbodo where she found out that so many people in that community, particularly the aged ones, were afflicted with various types of eye diseases.
Ogbodo Community is a community filled with several eye diseases, and not just that she rescued them with such laudable support, it happened in a time when the community is going through a very serious security challenge of looming kidnap incidents.
More photos below...
No comments:
Post a Comment