Queen Elizabeth nearly shot by her guardsman as she strolled the palace grounds at 3a.m

The queen who is known to walk around the palace whenever she can't sleep was taking one of such walks, dressed in a winter coat, when the guard came across the Queen and taking precaution, asked, “Who’s that?” It was only then that he realised it was the monarch.
He was reported to have exclaimed “Bloody hell, Your Majesty. I nearly shot you” to which the Queen replied, “That’s quite all right. Next time I’ll ring through beforehand so you don’t have to shoot me.”
In 2013, Prince Andrew had the same encounter in the same garden when he was confronted by a policeman who mistook him for an intruder in broad daylight.
The vigilance of the security guards is quite understandable considering how often intruders have scaled the fence and gotten into the palace in the past.
In August 2016, a 22-year-old man was arrested after he climbed over a security fence just after 4 a.m. and was spotted by officers monitoring the CCTV. In May 2016 Denis Hennessy, 41, climbed over the fence and roamed freely in the palace grounds.
When he was found by officers he repeatedly asked them “Is Ma’am in?”
In 2013 a man was found after 10 p.m. in one of the State Rooms after he scaled the fence.
It would have been something else entirely
Chimo!...Chineke!....na so queen for just die like that!.*opens mouth wide*.
Okay..
Lol...bloody hell 4real.
HMMMM, ABEG OO
Yepa! The man with wan ie with him entire household... dee
Lol... I kinda like the queen's sense of humour.
I'm i the only one that read the “Bloody hell, Your Majesty. I nearly shot you” in a British accent?
The guardsman is bloody tosser innit? Piss off mate! Bloody wanker!!🇬🇧
Does it mean no one guards her while she sleeps? How came she stepped out without anyone knowing or following her?
wow that would have given Charles an opportunity to be the King since the guy as been waiting for a very long time now.
