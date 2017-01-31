Qtaby Cruise & Chillz 3rd Edition: Ntertane App Launch

This edition of Cruise & Chillz will be hosted as usual by the eccentric and controversial Denrele Edun accompanied by Nollywoods sweetheart “Sarah Ofili” who is a recent rave on the big screen;
while music will be served by DJ Nana and Altims Mavin…you heard right…Altims on the beat will be DJing on the boat!!!
Date: February 5th, 2016
Venue: Prest Marine Cruise, off Admiralty Way Lekki Phase1
Red Carpet: 4pm
Dress Code: Orange & white
Mode of entry is strictly by invitation and with a proof of Ntertaneapp on your phone
Ntertane app is your one stop entertainment app bringing you music,movie updates and news from all over the world, available for download on google playstore and iosapp store, download the app an stand a chance to win an invite to the cruise
Cruise and Chillz is a business networking boatcruise party that brings together celebrities,media icons and C.E.Os for an amazing evening of fun and innovation..while launching a new brand to the industry.
No comments:
Post a Comment