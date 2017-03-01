Putin’s comments on Allah upsets Muslims

After Putin’s statements the Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak announced that Russia would be ending the talks on the Ankara Turkish gas steam pipeline, a move designed, he said, “to emphasize the strength of Kremlin anger.”
Putin then made some chiding remarks to Turkey’s Muslim-controlled government during a press conference recently. He said:
“We are not planning to engage in military saber-rattling (with Turkey),” Putin declared. “But if anyone thinks that having committed this awful war crime, the murder of our people, that they are going to get away with some measures concerning their tomatoes or some limits on construction and other sectors, they are sorely mistaken.”
“All in all, dear colleagues, I do not understand why they did this,” Putin said. “Perhaps only Allah knows.”
“It appears that Allah decided to punish the ruling clique of Turkey by depriving them of wisdom and judgment,” Putin joked.That didn't go down well with a lot of Muslims who thought he was very disrespectful.
Source: TPNN
8 comments:
This 2017 0
SHEY THEY WAN KILL PUTIN NI?
USELESS MUSLIMS AND THEIR EVIL, BLOOD-SUCKING ALLAH
Lol, dnt ask me why am laughing.. I just can't help it!
Long Live LIB
Imagine!Upset the animals huh? What evil did heavenly putin say huh?TELL ME WHAT HAS NOT UPSET MUSLIMS HUH? Muslims has cause damage in this world more than lucifer. PUTIN SPEAK UP DON'T BE AFRAID OF THESE ANIMALS OR BUTCHERS CALL MUSLIMS THEY KILL BECAUSE OF THEIR ALLAH NOTING MORE. i am telling u all as a formal Muslim that Allah is not god oo it is an idol Muslim worship that's why they call him before killing Christians like it or not freeborn remains lord over all.
MUSLIM IS A CANCER OF THE WORLD.
post it or not mohammed is disgrace.
#sad indeed
Imagine!Upset the animals huh? What evil did heavenly putin say huh?TELL ME WHAT HAS NOT UPSET MUSLIMS HUH? Muslims has cause damage in this world more than lucifer. PUTIN SPEAK UP DON'T BE AFRAID OF THESE ANIMALS OR BUTCHERS CALL MUSLIMS THEY KILL BECAUSE OF THEIR ALLAH NOTING MORE. i am telling u all as a formal Muslim that Allah is not god oo it is an idol Muslim worship that's why they call him before killing Christians like it or not freeborn remains lord over all.
MUSLIM IS A CANCER OF THE WORLD.
post it or not mohammed is disgrace.
#sad indeed
Nawa ooo
Stop wasting money on data. Get free browsing cheats on all network @ Entclass.com
HMMMMMM GOD HELP YOUR PEOPLE O
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Turkey n Russia again
Post a Comment