Tuesday, 3 January 2017

Putin’s comments on Allah upsets Muslims

Ever since Muslim-controlled Turkey shot down a Russian jet last month, Putin has been upping his rhetoric against the religion. After announcing his decision on imposing some stricter sanctions on Turkey, he said something that drew a backlash from some Muslims. Putin said during a press conference that he was not interested in “saber-rattling” with Turkey. He promised stronger sanctions on the country.
After Putin’s statements the Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak announced that Russia would be ending the talks on the Ankara Turkish gas steam pipeline, a move designed, he said, “to emphasize the strength of Kremlin anger.”

Putin then made some chiding remarks to Turkey’s Muslim-controlled government during a press conference recently. He said:
“We are not planning to engage in military saber-rattling (with Turkey),” Putin declared. “But if anyone thinks that having committed this awful war crime, the murder of our people, that they are going to get away with some measures concerning their tomatoes or some limits on construction and other sectors, they are sorely mistaken.” 
“All in all, dear colleagues, I do not understand why they did this,” Putin said. “Perhaps only Allah knows.” 
“It appears that Allah decided to punish the ruling clique of Turkey by depriving them of wisdom and judgment,” Putin joked.
That didn't go down well with a lot of Muslims who thought he was very disrespectful.



Source: TPNN
Ugwuanyi Uchenna said...

This 2017 0

3 January 2017 at 09:37
OSINANL said...

SHEY THEY WAN KILL PUTIN NI?
USELESS MUSLIMS AND THEIR EVIL, BLOOD-SUCKING ALLAH

3 January 2017 at 09:39
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Lol, dnt ask me why am laughing.. I just can't help it!


Long Live LIB

3 January 2017 at 09:44
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Imagine!Upset the animals huh? What evil did heavenly putin say huh?TELL ME WHAT HAS NOT UPSET MUSLIMS HUH? Muslims has cause damage in this world more than lucifer. PUTIN SPEAK UP DON'T BE AFRAID OF THESE ANIMALS OR BUTCHERS CALL MUSLIMS THEY KILL BECAUSE OF THEIR ALLAH NOTING MORE. i am telling u all as a formal Muslim that Allah is not god oo it is an idol Muslim worship that's why they call him before killing Christians like it or not freeborn remains lord over all.
MUSLIM IS A CANCER OF THE WORLD.
post it or not mohammed is disgrace.






















#sad indeed

3 January 2017 at 09:44
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Victor Kachi said...

Nawa ooo






Stop wasting money on data. Get free browsing cheats on all network @ Entclass.com

3 January 2017 at 09:45
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

HMMMMMM GOD HELP YOUR PEOPLE O





AUNTY LINDA 👩






PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

3 January 2017 at 09:47
Mr. Right said...

Turkey n Russia again

3 January 2017 at 09:55

