Prophet Mugadza charged to court over President Mugabe's death prophecy

Prophet Patrick Mugadza of Remnant Pentecostal Church in Kariba has been charged to court over President Mugabe's death prophecy.
The Zimbabwean preacher was on Monday arrested for creating nuisance by giving a prophecy that President Mugabe wasn't going to live to see the end of 2017. Read here
Appearing in court, Wednesday 18, 2017, the law enforcement agents charged that Pastor Mugadza contravened Section 46 (2) (v) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23, when he allegedly misrepresented to members of the public that the prophecy was a true prophecy.
However, Pastor Mugadza denied the charge and was referred back to Harare Central Police Station, upon his next court hearing.
6 comments:
Hmm...na wa ooo!
oshey baddest
bobyriski
Hmmmm
...merited happiness
13 WAYS TO FIT IN EXERCISE INTO THAT BUSY SCHEDULE (Read and Learn)
gud for him
Na vision you see
Post a Comment