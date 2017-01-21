LIS

Saturday, 21 January 2017

Prixair Catering launches 'Kitchen Support' in Abuja

Are you a caterer in Abuja and its environs? Are you looking for more opportunity to be able to handle bigger catering jobs? Do you require rental support from a reliable source for kitchen wares? Have you got the flair for catering business? Then this programme is designed for you! 

 

Prixair Catering invites you to the launch of her Kitchen Support Business scheduled for Tuesday 24th of January, 2017 at Prixair Buka: Blue House, No 54, 6th Avenue, Gwarinpa, Abuja @ 10am prompt. 

Our business is designed to encourage talented and intending caterers in the provision of large scale rental of kitchenware, utensils, cooling equipment and delivery trucks (vehicles). We want to establish relationship via partnership with interested caterers for their catering needs. Kindly endeavor to make it a date with us as we will be taking you through a tour of all our equipment and infrastructure support required for the progress of your business.

Come partner with us and let’s move the catering industry to the next level. For more information, kindly contact us on +234(0)8185757575, +234(0)9086363636 or mail us at info@prixair.com.
Thank you and we look forward to hosting you on Tuesday.
