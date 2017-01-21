Prixair Catering launches 'Kitchen Support' in Abuja

Prixair Catering invites you to the launch of her Kitchen Support Business scheduled for Tuesday 24th of January, 2017 at Prixair Buka: Blue House, No 54, 6th Avenue, Gwarinpa, Abuja @ 10am prompt.
Our business is designed to encourage talented and intending caterers in the provision of large scale rental of kitchenware, utensils, cooling equipment and delivery trucks (vehicles). We want to establish relationship via partnership with interested caterers for their catering needs. Kindly endeavor to make it a date with us as we will be taking you through a tour of all our equipment and infrastructure support required for the progress of your business.
Come partner with us and let’s move the catering industry to the next level. For more information, kindly contact us on +234(0)8185757575, +234(0)9086363636 or mail us at info@prixair.com.
Thank you and we look forward to hosting you on Tuesday.
